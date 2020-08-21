Advertisement

2020 Democratic National Convention Night Four: speaker line-up, schedule, and what to expect

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket and promising she and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven by racial and partisan divides.
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 Democratic National Convention is now coming to an end.

There will be speakers addressing audiences either live or via prerecorded formats. The 2020 Democratic National Convention Night Four will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Both Republicans and Democrats are to be featured in this convention.

Here is a quick rundown of who will be speaking on Thursday, Aug. 20. As mentioned, the convention will start around 9 p.m.:

Speakers

  • VP Joe Biden
  • Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Andrew Yang
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Senator Cory Booker

There will be a DNC After Party concluding the end of the event. Andy Cohen will be the master of ceremonies and DJ Diplo will be providing the tunes.

WILX will be livestreaming the 2020 DNC on Facebook and the WILX website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

