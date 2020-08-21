2020 Democratic National Convention Night Four: speaker line-up, schedule, and what to expect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 Democratic National Convention is now coming to an end.

There will be speakers addressing audiences either live or via prerecorded formats. The 2020 Democratic National Convention Night Four will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Both Republicans and Democrats are to be featured in this convention.

Here is a quick rundown of who will be speaking on Thursday, Aug. 20. As mentioned, the convention will start around 9 p.m.:

Speakers

VP Joe Biden

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg

Senator Cory Booker

There will be a DNC After Party concluding the end of the event. Andy Cohen will be the master of ceremonies and DJ Diplo will be providing the tunes.

WILX will be livestreaming the 2020 DNC on Facebook and the WILX website.

