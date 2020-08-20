‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode to air Friday at 3:30 a.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Wheel of Fortune” will move from its usual time slot to Friday at 3:30 a.m.

The News Ten “State of the Spartans” special is airing instead.

News Ten’s ‘State of the Spartans’ special airs Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Sports Director Tim Staudt sits down with Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley. Michigan State athletics are in an unprecedented situation due to to the COVID-19 pandemic and already top MSU executives have been forced to take paycuts.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.