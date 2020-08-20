Two Tennis Players Quarantined

-UNDATED (AP) - Two tennis players - Argentina’s Guido Pella and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien - say their fitness trainer tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why they were dropped from the tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site.

Pella and Dellien posted separate videos on Instagram after the Western & Southern Open announced Wednesday that two unidentified players were placed under quarantine and removed from the tournament field after being exposed to someone who tested for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Western & Southern Open begins with qualifying Thursday.