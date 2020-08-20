Advertisement

Tigers Swept In Chicago

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Make it nine straight losses for the Detroit Tigers following a 9-0 loss in Chicago to the White Sox Thursday. The Tigers lost all four in the series and now have a 9-14 record. They head to Cleveland for three games where the Indians have beaten them 20 straight times. A Cleveland sweep will tie the major league record for most consecutive wins by one team against another, currently held by Baltimore against Kansas City back in 1969-70.

