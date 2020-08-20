Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

