Advertisement

Survey Shows Opposition to ‘Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (WTVG)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TOKYO (AP) - A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, according to an online study published Thursday.

The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said if the Olympics can’t be held next year, they will be canceled.

In the survey, 46.2% said they wanted the games to go ahead in some form and open on July 23, 2021.

Kyodo said the survey was conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research and covered 12,857 companies.

Japan is heavily invested in the Olympics and is spending officially $12.6 billion, though a government audit says the number is twice that large.

Latest News

Sports

Two Tennis Players Quarantined

Updated: 37 minutes ago
They were entered in a pro tournament

Sports

Korda Withdraws from British Open

Updated: 42 minutes ago
She has a medical issue

Sports

Former Detroit News Writer Kupelian Dies

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Longtime golf writer Kupelian dies

Sports

Astros Lose Rookie of the Year

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez is done for the season

Latest News

Sports

Okemos postpones more fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The announcement comes just hours before the Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce their decision on other fall sports.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

In My View 8/19/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Casey Mize debut for Tigers tonight in Chicago. What to expect? Will he generate enthusiasm like Mark the bird Fidrych some 44 years ago? This is his major league debut so he won’t pitch for long. But the Tigers hope he can come around to major league standards quickly so when a full season is played, hopefully in 2021 Mize can be a young reliable arm and our first look comes in Chicago tonight against a decent White Sox hitting team.

Sports

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

Updated: 21 hours ago
School is analyzing Covid developments

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 21 hours ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Sports

NFL To Use Advisory Board

Updated: 21 hours ago
It's in response to the pandemic