Advertisement

State of the Spartans special to air on News Ten at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Tim Staudt anchors the News Ten special looking at the current status of Michigan State Athletics.
Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker
Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker(MSU Athletics)
By Seth Wells
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News Ten’s ‘State of the Spartans’ special will air Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.as Sports Director Tim Staudt sits down with Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley. Michigan State athletics are in an unprecedented situation due to to the COVID-19 pandemic and already top MSU executives have been forced to take paycuts.

With football starting in the spring now for MSU, News Ten’s Seth Wells takes a look at the unusual start to Head Coach Mel Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing. That and more tonight on News Ten at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge won’t stop pro-Palestinian protests at synagogue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to stop pro-Palestinian protests outside a synagogue in one of Michigan’s most liberal cities

News

Whitmer assessing if businesses can open after long closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that her administration is assessing the risk of reopening Michigan businesses that have been closed for five months under her orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Man involved in serious injury accident Wednesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
A man was seriously injured when he crashed into a utility pole on Wednesday night at around 9pm at Waverly and Waverly Hills Rd

Sports

Okemos postpones more fall sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The announcement comes just hours before the Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce their decision on other fall sports.

Latest News

News

Settlement reached for Flint water civil suit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The amount of money to be paid to individual claimants won’t be determined until the claims process proceeds.

News

MSU President answers questions about online learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
He said that the decision came after talking to universities in session that have had already had cases within two weeks of in-person classes starting.

News

Airbnb bans parties at listings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Airbnb bans parties at listings

News

Governor Whitmer says emergency order could be lifted

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said there is a chance the state’s emergency order could possibly be lifted.

News

Virg

Updated: 8 hours ago

WILX

Police respond to Delhi Township shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
One man was injured in the shooting. No arrests have made as of yet,