State of the Spartans special to air on News Ten at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News Ten’s ‘State of the Spartans’ special will air Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.as Sports Director Tim Staudt sits down with Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley. Michigan State athletics are in an unprecedented situation due to to the COVID-19 pandemic and already top MSU executives have been forced to take paycuts.

With football starting in the spring now for MSU, News Ten’s Seth Wells takes a look at the unusual start to Head Coach Mel Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing. That and more tonight on News Ten at 7:00 p.m.

