Settlement reached for Flint water civil suits

State of Michigan settles suit with Flint residents State of Michigan settles suit with Flint residents Posted by WILX News 10 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan has agreed to a $600 million settlement of the civil lawsuits brought against the State of Michigan by Flint residents. The suit was brought after the water supply for the City of Flint was switched to the Flint River in April of 2014, with the resulting water quality causing severe health problems for the residents who drank it.

The settlement requires that the State of Michigan pay $600 million into a qualified settlement fund for the benefit of those individuals, property owners, and businesses who claimed they were injured by the water distributed by the city of Flint.

Ted Leopold, a lawyer on the Flint Water Justice team noted that this settlement is not the end of the process, but may be the beginning of the end. He said that there are two engineering firms that may bear some of the responsibility for the crisis.

Leopold added, “We will attempt to get additional justice.”

The amount of money to be paid to individual claimants won’t be determined until the claims process proceeds, since it partially depends on the number of claims submitted and found to be eligible.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.