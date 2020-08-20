Advertisement

Priest’s body found after boat accident in Detroit River

More than a dozen people were aboard Chiles’ 39-foot boat when it capsized Sunday night near Grosse Ile.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a Catholic priest who was one of two people who died when a boat capsized on the Detroit River. The Rev. Stephen Rooney’s body was found miles away near Monroe. The body of the boat’s skipper, Robert Chiles, was recovered Tuesday. More than a dozen people were aboard Chiles’ 39-foot boat when it capsized Sunday night near Grosse Ile. The others survived. Rooney was a native of Ireland and the pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton. He was a priest for more than 30 years.

