Priest’s body found after boat accident in Detroit River

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a Catholic priest who was one of two people who died when a boat capsized on the Detroit River. The Rev. Stephen Rooney’s body was found miles away near Monroe. The body of the boat’s skipper, Robert Chiles, was recovered Tuesday. More than a dozen people were aboard Chiles’ 39-foot boat when it capsized Sunday night near Grosse Ile. The others survived. Rooney was a native of Ireland and the pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton. He was a priest for more than 30 years.

