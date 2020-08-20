Police asking for help in finding missing infant

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 4 month old Ivy Delarosa, who is missing from her home in Melvindale.

Ivy has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow onesie. Police believe she was taken by the boyfriend of her biological mother, Richard Delarosa, and may be en route to either Detroit, Mich. or Perrysburg, Ohio.

She is believed to be in a dark blue 2003 Mercury Montana with Ohio plates. Anyone with information on Ivy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

