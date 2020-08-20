Okemos postpones more fall sports

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools has postponed Volleyball, Swimming & Diving, and Soccer, with hopes of playing in the spring.

The school released a statement:

“Last Friday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) made the decision to postpone high school football until the Spring of 2021 based on feedback and input from Governor Whitmer’s office, state health department officials, collegiate conferences, and athletic directors.

MHSAA released no further guidance in regards to other medium or high risk fall sports such as volleyball, soccer, or swimming/diving, and these sports remain of significant concern due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and safety for our student athletes and coaches.

With practice and competition calendars upon us, it is imperative that we provide our students and families who participate in these sports with clear direction. Therefore, in addition to football, the Okemos Public Schools will postpone volleyball, swimming/diving, and soccer for the high school and middle school levels in favor of a spring season, should health conditions allow it at that time.

The safety of our student athletes, coaching staff, families and community are our top priority, and we believe strongly that this is the best decision in that regard. While these sports cannot practice or compete currently, they are still approved for conditioning that meets established safety protocols so our students may have a place to develop skills and be a part of an organized school experience.

We acknowledge the disappointment this will bring to our student athletes and their families, but it is our genuine hope that we will be able to offer the opportunity to practice and compete when the risks are lower and we can meet our district’s established safety expectations. We appreciate your continued understanding as we navigate these challenging times together.”

The announcement comes just hours before the Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce their decision on other fall sports.

