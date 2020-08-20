Advertisement

Okemos postpones more fall sports

The announcement comes just hours before the Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce their decision on other fall sports.
Okemos parents and students react to MHSAA decision
Okemos parents and students react to MHSAA decision(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools has postponed Volleyball, Swimming & Diving, and Soccer, with hopes of playing in the spring.

The school released a statement:

“Last Friday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) made the decision to postpone high school football until the Spring of 2021 based on feedback and input from Governor Whitmer’s office, state health department officials, collegiate conferences, and athletic directors.

MHSAA released no further guidance in regards to other medium or high risk fall sports such as volleyball, soccer, or swimming/diving, and these sports remain of significant concern due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and safety for our student athletes and coaches.

With practice and competition calendars upon us, it is imperative that we provide our students and families who participate in these sports with clear direction. Therefore, in addition to football, the Okemos Public Schools will postpone volleyball, swimming/diving, and soccer for the high school and middle school levels in favor of a spring season, should health conditions allow it at that time.

The safety of our student athletes, coaching staff, families and community are our top priority, and we believe strongly that this is the best decision in that regard. While these sports cannot practice or compete currently, they are still approved for conditioning that meets established safety protocols so our students may have a place to develop skills and be a part of an organized school experience.

We acknowledge the disappointment this will bring to our student athletes and their families, but it is our genuine hope that we will be able to offer the opportunity to practice and compete when the risks are lower and we can meet our district’s established safety expectations. We appreciate your continued understanding as we navigate these challenging times together.”

The announcement comes just hours before the Michigan High School Athletic Association will announce their decision on other fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

In My View 8/19/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Casey Mize debut for Tigers tonight in Chicago. What to expect? Will he generate enthusiasm like Mark the bird Fidrych some 44 years ago? This is his major league debut so he won’t pitch for long. But the Tigers hope he can come around to major league standards quickly so when a full season is played, hopefully in 2021 Mize can be a young reliable arm and our first look comes in Chicago tonight against a decent White Sox hitting team.

Sports

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

Updated: 18 hours ago
School is analyzing Covid developments

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 18 hours ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Latest News

Sports

NFL To Use Advisory Board

Updated: 18 hours ago
It's in response to the pandemic

Sports

Reds Make Roster Moves

Updated: 18 hours ago
Moustakas is reinstated

Sports

Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

Updated: 18 hours ago
They go out in five games to Tampa Bay

Sports

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

Sports

UNC Still Hoping To Play Football

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
The campus is struggling with positive tests

Sports

No Fans For Titans Home Opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Too many corona issues