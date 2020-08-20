MSU students rush to solidify housing plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students are scrambling to figure out their housing situations after a Tuesday announcement that all undergraduate classes would be online.

Students who planned to live in on-campus dorms were asked to go home. Now some of them, like MSU junior, Quinn are looking for apartments in the area.

"I moved in like three days ago," said Quinn."It is stressful not really knowing where I'm going to live at the end of the week."

Then there are the students left trying to find roommates after the ones they had backed out.

“We started kinda frantically looking for roommates or subleasers and we’ve been unable to find them,” transfer student Maxwell Scheffler. “I’m going to have to find a job when I get up there and hopefully make enough money to pay for this apartment, which was supposed to be for 4 people.”

There’s also a large amount of students looking for someone to take over their housing lease.

“It’s been really difficult finding somebody,” said senior Dana Josifoski. “A lot of people are trying and a lot of people are not in good shape because people are not willing to be in East Lansing.”

A Facebook renters and roommates page is flooded with students searching for subtenants.

MSU President Samuel Stanley said he hopes landlords will work with tenants.

Doug Benson, Rental expert and President of the Rental Property Owners Association of Mid-Michigan, says options are limited.

"It's back to contract law. If they've already agreed that they're going to live there and they decided not to...I mean I'm pretty sure the leases don't say this lease is only valid if the college is open," said Benson.

Benson suggests students try to work something out with landlords like a discount or payment plan if they can't find a subtenant.

"We're trying to sue them, but not really knowing if it's going to turn out the way that we want it to," said Josifoski. "We had our lawyer send our apartment complex a letter indicating that we wanted to terminate the contract."

Scheffler is hoping the university will lend a helping hand.

"I think they have some--probably a great deal of influence that they could kinda push on to these areas that manage all these apartments," said Scheffler.

The City of East Lansing tells News 10 they don’t have any legal authority to require landlords to let students out of their leases. They’re encouraging tenants to work directly with their landlords.

