MSU President answers questions about online learning

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) --MSU president Samuel L Stanley answered questions Wednesday about why students will not be returning to campus this fall.

He said in a press conference that the decision came after speaking with Universities in session who’ve already seen outbreaks of the coronavirus within two weeks of returning to in-person classes.

”We came to the conclusion that while we thought our protocols were sound, many of them were not particularly different than that strategies employed by these other institutions. So we made the decision that was probably safest for our students, our faculty and staff,” Stanley said.

President Stanley also said the University has completely ruled out any chance that undergraduate students will return to classrooms this fall.

