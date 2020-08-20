Advertisement

MHSAA gives the green light for some fall sports

(Ben Brady)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) approved the start of competition in girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming & diving in regions of Michigan authorized for that activity by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Schools in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula may begin competition Aug. 21, as originally scheduled. Schools in all other regions may continue outdoor practice but will only be allowed to play if the rate of COVID-19 infection goes down enough to justify executive orders allowing for the opening of indoor facilities and physical distancing.

“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Governor Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.

“The MHSAA and Representative Council are committed to following all current and future Executive Orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”

