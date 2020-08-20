Advertisement

MDHHS orders COVID-19 testing of MDOC staff

(KFYR-TV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring COVID-19 testing for Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) staff due to coronavirus concerns in jail institutions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-170 to require that prisons and jails take preventative measures tolessen the spread of COVID-19. This order included testing at entry, transfer and release of any prisoner.

“COVID-19 can spread quickly in congregate living settings,” said Gordon. “Prison staff are the principal vector for COVID-19 to enter a prison facility. It is therefore imperative that they are regularly tested for COVID-19 to protect prisoners, the staff themselves, and their communities.”

Under the Emergency Order, prisons operated by MDOC must adopt testing protocols for anyone who works within the physical boundaries of the prison or comes into contact with prisoners while on the job. This includes the following:

  • Test all newly hired staff on their start date or in the 72 hours prior to start date.
  • Ensure any staff who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19 and/or who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 receive a COVID-19 test. Follow MDHHS guidance on quarantine and transmission risk reduction for staff who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19 and/or who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
  • In facilities with any positive case among prisoners or staff identified within the last 14 days, test on a weekly basis all staff scheduled to work that week until no positive cases among prisoners or staff have been identified within the last 14 days.
  • Exclude from work any employees who do not receive a test when required to get tested.
  • Previously confirmed COVID-19 positive cases need not be re-tested for 90 days after the initial positive test.

In the event that a staff person tests positive, prisons operated by MDOC must take the following steps effective immediately to not be exposed to the virus:

  • MDOC must take all necessary precautions in accordance with protocol as outlined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent transmission of COVID-19. These steps may include requiring any staff who are suspected of exposure to COVID-19 to obtain testing outside the facility.
  • MDOC must exclude from work staff with COVID-19 until they have met all return to work criteria established by CDC.

This order is effective as of now. However, the MDOC has until Sept. 8, 2020 to begin weekly testing. Weekly testing should begin as soon as possible as long as this order remains in effect.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postal service delays affecting Lansing veteran’s medication

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy tarted making controversial changes in recent months.

News

Michigan’s Work Share program saves state trust fund millions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Work Share program has played an important role in helping Michigan’s economy and preserving the State’s unemployment trust fund as businesses continue to reopen.

News

Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Kamala Harris is poised to make history on Wednesday as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket, a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

News

Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero leaning towards running for mayor again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Bernero told News 10's Spencer Soicher that he’s strongly considering running for his old job in the 2021 election.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 616 coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 19, Michigan health officials have reported 616 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 94,278 cases and 6,349 deaths.

Alert Bar

WATCH LIVE: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Updated: 4 hours ago
The two giants of politics, each with a tie to Joe Biden, are set to head the lineup.

News

Joel Ferguson, MSU Trustee, declines to seek another term

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
He has long been am avid supporter of Union Labor at MSU and making sure that their rights were protected.

News

Governor Whitmer announces $65 million in CARES act funding for Michigan schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The funds will help address the digital divide that has been an obstacle to remote learning across the state

News

UPDATED: Car crashes into building in Lansing

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Jaguar crashed through the side of the business partially entering the building through a wall.

News

Michigan has 44 cases of Salmonella poisoning linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Michigan has reported 44 cases of Salmonella poisoning.