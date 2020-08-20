Advertisement

Man involved in serious injury accident Wednesday night

(KOSA)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was seriously injured when he crashed into a utility pole on Wednesday night at around 9pm at Waverly and Waverly Hills Rd, according to a news release from the Lansing Township Police Department.

The release said that at 9:11 pm, members of the LTPD responded to a call about a serious single car accident.

It was also reported that the person who crashed was trapped inside their car.

When police arrived, they found that a 23-year-old male had gone through the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

Witnesses at the scene said man was driving northbound on the northbound lanes of Waverly Rd. when he veered into the Southbound lanes.

Alchohol and speed are believed to be involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you as more information becommes available.

