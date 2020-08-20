Man charged in connection with armed robbery at Good Shepherd Mission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man, Douglas Gary Terry, in connection with the December 2018 armed robbery at the Good Shepherd Mission in Stockbridge Township.

Thursday Terry, a 31 year old Jackson man was arraigned on one count of armed robbery, one count of home invasion and one count of felonious assault. Terry was given a $1,000.00 bond and his next court date is August 27 at the 55th District Court in Mason in front of Judge Allen.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Doerr with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8255.

