Advertisement

Lansing Area School leaders on reopening

(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Lansing area school superintendents on reopening

Lansing area school superintendents on reopening

Posted by WILX News 10 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders of Lansing Areas Schools discussed plans for reopening for 2020.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Gov. Whitmer signs Return to Learn bills

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The bill package outlines flexible instructional requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Education Association working on remote learning

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge Public School's teacher union is very busy.

News

Return to Learn: Governor Whitmer says schools are safe if precautions are taken

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in schools in Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina.

News

Eaton Rapids Mayor to raise money for students

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
Eaton Rapids Mayor Malewski will be kayaking to raise money for students.

Latest News

Back to Learning

BACK TO LEARNING: Mason School District consultant introduces diversity plan

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Anderson
Earlier this month the district hired Dr. Karlin Teichenor to help them create a plan.

News

Back to Learning: Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools prep for first day

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools are working to ensure a safe and smooth start to the school year.

News

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools working to address diversity, equity and inclusion

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
GLPS is working to address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

News

MSU students create science-art

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
MSU students are using an art project to get the community of East Lansing interested in science.

Back to Learning

ELPS postpones all fall athletic activities

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The district also postponed in-person extra-curricular activities.

News

Michigan Senate calls rare Saturday session to debate school reopening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
The Senate is expected to debate whether school districts need to offer an in-person option for students.