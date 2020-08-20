In My View 8/20/2020: Big Ten football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I understand why Big Ten football coaches want as much practice time as they can get this fall instead of 12 hours a week. They feel they are losing ground to the three power five conferences who are going to try and play games and have a season. The Big Ten coaches are fearful of falling way behind at a competitive level by not playing—whether they get more practice time or not this fall remains to be seen.

