In My View 8/20/2020: Big Ten football

In My View 8/20/2020
In My View 8/20/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I understand why Big Ten football coaches want as much practice time as they can get this fall instead of 12 hours a week.  They feel they are losing ground to the three power five conferences who are going to try and play games and have a season.  The Big Ten coaches are fearful of falling way behind at a competitive level by not playing—whether they get more practice time or not this fall remains to be seen.

