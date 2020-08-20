Astros Lose Rookie of the Year

-- The season is already over for Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, the unanimous choice as 2019 AL rookie of the year. Astros manager Dusty Baker says Alvarez has a partially torn right patellar tendon that will require season-ending surgery. After hitting 27 homers last year, Alvarez played just two games this season. Alvarez missed the first three weeks of the season due to the coronavirus. He homered against the Seattle Mariners in his season debut Friday but went on the injured list just three days later.