Astros Lose Rookie of the Year

Houston Astros Alex Bregman (2) hits a solo home run in the tenth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
-- The season is already over for Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, the unanimous choice as 2019 AL rookie of the year. Astros manager Dusty Baker says Alvarez has a partially torn right patellar tendon that will require season-ending surgery. After hitting 27 homers last year, Alvarez played just two games this season. Alvarez missed the first three weeks of the season due to the coronavirus. He homered against the Seattle Mariners in his season debut Friday but went on the injured list just three days later.

