Airbnb bans parties at listings

(WCTV)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Airbnb is announcing a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, including a cap on occupancy, which will allow for no more than 16 people.

Starting tomorrow the ban will apply to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will apply indefinitely until further notice, according to a news release from the company.

Here’s how the ban will work.

  • Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings
  • Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. This is primarily relevant to larger homes that were previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16+ people. 
  • Airbnb is currently looking at a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues (i.e. boutique hotels)
  • Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate their policy. This work is currently being operationalized and will be rolled out in the near future.

Airbnb previously announced an update to their community policies requiring that hosts and guests abide by COVID-19 local public health mandates -- including on gatherings -- and shared out how that had impacted Detroit.

“Today’s party ban goes beyond that and codifies a stricter, more consistent restriction across the board,” the release said.

Detroit is not alone in being negatively impacted by Airbnb parties. A property owner was shot in the back in Cincinatti, Ohio after trying to break up a party.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

