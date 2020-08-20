Absent voter ballot registration begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The process of absent voting in an election begins with notifying the government that you will require a ballot. As of today, Michigan voters can do that for the November 3 general election.

With COVID-19 making long lines at the ballot boxes a potentially dangerous prospect, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging voters to sign up to vote absentee and return their ballots as early as possible.

“With a record-breaking number of absentee ballots cast in our August primary, Michigan voters have made their desire to vote from home abundantly clear,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “They recognize and trust that it is a safe, secure and convenient way to participate in our democracy, and we will continue doing all we can to ensure voters understand their rights and how to exercise them ahead of November.”

Any registered voters can apply for an absent voter ballot by filling out an online form at Michigan.gov/Vote. They’ll need to provide several pieces of information including their driver’s license or state ID card number ans well as the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Voters who don’t have access to a computer or reliable internet can print out an application form from the site and send it, or a written, signed request for a ballot, to their clerk. They can mail in their request, email a scan or photo of it, or even deliver it in person. Voters can find their clerk’s contact information at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters with print disabilities may apply online for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot at Michigan.gov/Vote or Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. The accessible ballot can be completed electronically, printed and returned to their clerk.

Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete their absentee ballot and return it to the clerk’s office, although it is strongly recommended that voters deliver their ballot as early as possible to a drop box if their clerk has one, to the clerk’s office in person or by mail at least two weeks ahead of the election.

For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, go to Michigan.gov/Vote.

