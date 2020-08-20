2 men ordered to trial in Michigan for meningitis outbreak

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - Two men charged with murder for 11 deaths linked to a meningitis outbreak have been ordered to trial by a Michigan judge. Barry Cadden was co-founder of New England Compounding Center in Massachusetts and Glenn Chin was a pharmacist. The pharmacy sent tainted steroids to clinics in Michigan and elsewhere. Livingston County Judge Shauna Murphy found enough evidence to send Cadden and Chin to trial on second-degree murder charges in 11 Michigan deaths. Cadden and Chin are serving federal prison sentences for convictions in a separate case related to the 2012 outbreak.

