What to look for in night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKE, Wis. (WILX) - Political junkies will have plenty to look forward to on night three of the Democratic National Convention. The two giants of politics, each with a tie to Joe Biden, are set to head the lineup.

Former President Barack Obama will of course speak in favor of his former vice president. Many Democratic organizers view the former president’s public endorsements as key to convincing voters that Biden is ready for the resolute desk.

Kamala Harris is planned to be officially nominated as the Democratic vice presidential pick, a moment that will make history in and of itself as she will be the the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major political party’s ticket.

Another element of the night worth watching will be an appearance by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of Biden’s toughest 2020 Democratic primary rivals and in recent years a fixture of the progressive side of the Democratic party. After suspending her campaign Warren became a reliable Biden supporter, even endorsing him in April.

All told there’s a lot to be gleaned from tuning in, both about the future of the campaign, the Democratic party, and possibly the country as a whole.

The convention begins at 9 p.m. with the following schedule:

9 p.m. : Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords speak, followed by a performance from Billie Eilish.

﻿10 p.m. : Keynote speeches from Senator Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.

11 p.m. : Jennifer Hudson will perform following Obama’s speech

