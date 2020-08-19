US military investigating a report of a drone near Air Force One

WASHINGTON, DC (WILX) - The US military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

An object was seen flying near the president's plane as it was landing at joint base Andrews. Witnesses on the ground claim to have spotted the smaller vehicle on Sunday.

If this were a drone it would be a major security breach. Drones are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

However, officials say it would have been detected by a sensor system, and the computers didn’t show anything.

