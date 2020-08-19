Advertisement

US military investigating a report of a drone near Air Force One

(KBTX)
By Ida Tedesco
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WILX) - The US military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

An object was seen flying near the president's plane as it was landing at joint base Andrews. Witnesses on the ground claim to have spotted the smaller vehicle on Sunday.

If this were a drone it would be a major security breach. Drones are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

However, officials say it would have been detected by a sensor system, and the computers didn’t show anything.

