TV station finds mail equipment dismantled in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A TV station says it found mail sorting equipment dismantled outside a U.S. Postal Service facility in the Grand Rapids area. The discovery occurred a day after the postmaster general said equipment would stay in place across the country. WOOD-TV posted video of the equipment and a full trash bin nearby. Amy Puhalski, president of a postal union in western Michigan, said six of 35 machines have been dismantled in the Grand Rapids area. A Postal Service spokeswoman declined to comment and instead referred to a Tuesday statement from the postmaster general. Louis DeJoy says election mail will be delivered on time.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.