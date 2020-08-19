LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months. The retail chain says online sales surged 195% and same-store sales spiked 10.9%, second-quarter growth that is unprecedented in the company’s 58-year history. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. Target, Walmart and Home Depot have all benefited as Americans limit their trips to a few stores and focus on stay-at-home activities. The shift in behavior is reshaping the retail landscape at the expense of mall-based retailers and other stores forced to close this year.

