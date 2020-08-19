Advertisement

Target is reporting record sales growth

Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months.
Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Aug. 19, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months. The retail chain says online sales surged 195% and same-store sales spiked 10.9%, second-quarter growth that is unprecedented in the company’s 58-year history. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. Target, Walmart and Home Depot have all benefited as Americans limit their trips to a few stores and focus on stay-at-home activities. The shift in behavior is reshaping the retail landscape at the expense of mall-based retailers and other stores forced to close this year.

