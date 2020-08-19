Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin press conference on USPS

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) held a press conference addressing the recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service. They were joined by Michigan residents who have been impacted by disruptions and delays in service.

The U.S. Postal Service has recently undergone a number of significant changes such as removing mailboxes, cutting staff hours, slashing overtime for employees, deactivating mail sorting machines, and reducing hours of operations. In a press release Sen. Stabenow’s team said that they believe these changes have led to mail delays that have impacted Michigan families who rely on the U.S. Postal Service timely delivery of medication, bills, election ballots and more.

