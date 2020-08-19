Advertisement

Reds Make Roster Moves

Cincinnati Reds teammates celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Cincinnati Reds teammates celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH'-kahs) to face his former team before a doubleheader Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night. The Reds had two games postponed over the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test and Major League Baseball wanted to provide them with an additional day for testing.

The reason for Senzel’s injury designation was not provided, though he missed time earlier this season after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He was hitting .244 with two homers, five doubles and two steals in 14 games.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps. He is hitting .238 through seven games.

In other roster moves, the Reds assigned infielder Alex Blandino, outfieler Mark Payton and catcher Tyler Stephenson to the taxi squad. They also assigned another ex-Royals infielder, Christian Colon, to the taxi squad.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

Updated: 7 minutes ago
School is analyzing Covid developments

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Sports

NFL To Use Advisory Board

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It's in response to the pandemic

Sports

Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
They go out in five games to Tampa Bay

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

Sports

UNC Still Hoping To Play Football

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
The campus is struggling with positive tests

Sports

No Fans For Titans Home Opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Too many corona issues

Sports

Browns Lose Running Back Chubb

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
He goes to concussion protocol

Sports

Blues Lose Tarasenko

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
He'll miss the remainder of the current series

Sports

Celtics Lose Hayward To Injury

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is out approximately four weeks