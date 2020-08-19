Advertisement

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

The University of Notre Dame is canceling its in-person undergraduate classes for 2 weeks after a spike in cases occurred since the semester began.
The University of Notre Dame is canceling its in-person undergraduate classes for 2 weeks after a spike in cases occurred since the semester began.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus. The Rev. John Jenkins, the Notre Dame president, announced in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled through Sept. 2. About 150 students have tested positive. Notre Dame is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus. The Fighting Irish football program announced last week there have been four positive test results for COVID-19 out of 619 tests done since players returned to campus in June.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Sports

NFL To Use Advisory Board

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It's in response to the pandemic

Sports

Reds Make Roster Moves

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moustakas is reinstated

Sports

Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
They go out in five games to Tampa Bay

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

Sports

UNC Still Hoping To Play Football

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
The campus is struggling with positive tests

Sports

No Fans For Titans Home Opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Too many corona issues

Sports

Browns Lose Running Back Chubb

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
He goes to concussion protocol

Sports

Blues Lose Tarasenko

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
He'll miss the remainder of the current series

Sports

Celtics Lose Hayward To Injury

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is out approximately four weeks