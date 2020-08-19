Advertisement

NFL To Use Advisory Board

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL says it will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said that the advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions. Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.

Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.” Saints coach Sean Payton recently brought up that possibility during a competition committee meeting.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted that setting firm schedules for anything during the pandemic is foolhardy.

The league sent game-day and travel protocols to the 32 teams this week. The extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances and training rooms.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

Updated: 7 minutes ago
School is analyzing Covid developments

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Sports

Reds Make Roster Moves

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moustakas is reinstated

Sports

Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
They go out in five games to Tampa Bay

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

Sports

UNC Still Hoping To Play Football

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
The campus is struggling with positive tests

Sports

No Fans For Titans Home Opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Too many corona issues

Sports

Browns Lose Running Back Chubb

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
He goes to concussion protocol

Sports

Blues Lose Tarasenko

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
He'll miss the remainder of the current series

Sports

Celtics Lose Hayward To Injury

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is out approximately four weeks