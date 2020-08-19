Advertisement

Nerf Super Soaker water blasters recalled by Hasbro

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 30 was sold for $13 at Target.
The Nerf Super Soaker XP 30 was sold for $13 at Target.(Source: Hasbro)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX/Gray News) - Hasbro Inc. is recalling a pair of Nerf Super Soakers due to the levels of lead in the ink used on the toys, WXIX reported.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30, which were sold at Target from March 2020 to July 2020, are included in the recall.

Hasbro says the sticker on the toys’ water tank contains levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

More than 52,000 of the XP 20 and XP 30 were sold, according to Hasbro.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 was sold for $8 at Target.
The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 was sold for $8 at Target.(Source: Hasbro Inc.)

The XP 20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, while the XP 30 is orange and blue.

So far, Hasbro says no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Parents should take these water guns away from kids and contact Hasbro for instructions on how to return the toys and receive a full refund.

Contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

To reach Hasbro via email, click here.

Parents can find more information online at Hasbro’s website.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

News

Car crashes into building in Lansing

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Jaguar crashed through the side of the business partially entering the building through a wall.

Latest News

News

Michigan has 44 cases of Samonella poising linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Michigan has reported 44 cases of Salmonella poisening

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While Harris is set to address the nation for what some hope will be a rousing speech at a time of immense economic uncertainty and racial reckoning, others hope her remarks will be set against the legacy of the many Black women on whose shoulders they believe she stands.

National Politics

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions.

National Politics

Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000, has died. He was 92.

National Politics

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.