MSU asks students to stay home this Fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

“Since I just moved in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen...” said MSU student Marlice Gilliam.

Just as students arrive back on campus at Michigan State University they are being urged to return home.

President Samuel Stanley sent a letter out Tuesday afternoon expressing concern about face-to-face instruction this fall after COVID-19 outbreaks at other college campuses.

MSU students feeling uncertain about what the Fall will look like.

“In the meantime were just kind of just playing it by ear just kind of seeing what’s going to go on but I did just move in so..,” said Gilliam.

“Hopefully they’ll let us stay, but I have a feeling they are going to make us stay home,” added Gilliam.

Some seniors living off-campus not worried for themselves, but more for their younger Spartan siblings.

“I just talked to my brother and he’s extremely upset cause it just pretty much ruined all of his plans and its just very unfortunate that they’re just going to take that opportunity away from them,” said MSU Student, Jay Ulbrich.

MSU’s President Samuel Stanley, who is a doctor told News 10 last week he wouldn’t hesitate to send students home if he felt the campus community was at risk.

“I think that’s possible. Absolutely,” said President Samuel Stanley.

The infectious disease expert trying to get ahead of the curve to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The University is offering refunds to students who’ve already paid for housing for the fall semester.

President Stanley says more decisions will be made in the coming days for a remote start on September 2nd.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.