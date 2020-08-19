Advertisement

More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

(KXII)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — More than a half-ton of marijuana has been found in a commercial truck attempting to cross into Michigan from Canada via the Blue Water Bridge.

The truck’s records indicated it was hauling office furniture to various locations in Michigan, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers found more than 1,114 pounds (505 kilograms) of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes.

Authorities have seized more than 4,400 pounds (1,995 kilograms) of marijuana at ports of entry across Michigan since March.

The Blue Water Bridge spans the St. Clair River and connects Port Huron, Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario.

