Michigan has 44 cases of Samonella poising linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

(Rachel Fabbi)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WDIV) -U.S. health officials are warning consumers to throw away onions linked to a Salmonella outbreak reported in 47 states.

Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions.

As of August 18, a total of 869 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 47 states. Michigan has reported 44 cases.

