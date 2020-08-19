‘Master Bob’ Bashara dies; convicted in wife’s 2012 death

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (AP) - Robert Bashara, a Detroit-area man known as “Master Bob,” has died. Bashara was a former Rotary Club president in suburban Detroit who was convicted of arranging his wife’s murder in 2012. The 62-year-old was serving a life sentence. The Corrections Department says Bashara died Monday at a hospital. No other details were revealed. Bashara was accused of hiring a handyman to kill Jane Bashara so he could devote more time to cavorting with other women who shared his desire for sexual bondage and domination. Jane Bashara was strangled in their garage in Grosse Pointe Park.

