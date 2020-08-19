Advertisement

Lowe’s blow-out quarter

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By David Andrews
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lowe’s Home Improvement had a blow-out second quarter, profits soared 68.7%... While revenue surged 30% as consumers shifted their spending to home improvement projects, website sales soared 135% as the pandemic pushed more customers to shop online. Lowe’s did not provide an update on its 2020 forecast, which was withdrawn in May, but said that its sales momentum is continuing into August.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Car crashes into building in Lansing

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Jaguar crashed through the side of the business partially entering the building through a wall.

Michigan has 44 cases of Samonella poising linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Michigan has reported 44 cases of Salmonella poisening

Chicago dog found in Ingham County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
"Baby" had crossed multiple state lines in an adventure that lasted over two months.

Apple hits another big money milestone

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Andrews
Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion.

Target is reporting record sales growth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Andrews
Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months.

More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
CMU has five cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Central Michigan University said today that they have five confirmed cases of coronavirus this past week

US military investigating a report of a drone near Air Force One

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ida Tedesco
If this were a drone it would be a major security breach.

Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin press conference on USPS

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan leaders addressed the recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service and their affect on Michigan families.

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Education Association working on remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge Public School's teacher union is very busy.