Lowe’s blow-out quarter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lowe’s Home Improvement had a blow-out second quarter, profits soared 68.7%... While revenue surged 30% as consumers shifted their spending to home improvement projects, website sales soared 135% as the pandemic pushed more customers to shop online. Lowe’s did not provide an update on its 2020 forecast, which was withdrawn in May, but said that its sales momentum is continuing into August.

