Joel Ferguson, MSU Trustee, declines to seek another term

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson has announced he will not seek another term on the MSU Board of Trustees. In a statement he told the press he wished to concentrate on his development projects underway across the state of Michigan.

Mr. Ferguson has had a successful career as a developer, politician, businessman, educator and philanthropist.

Ferguson was well known at MSU. He was selected by his colleagues six times to serve as Chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees and five times as Vice-Chair. In his time at MSU he fought for affordable tuition, emphasized the value of diversity and equal opportunities for all, and directed much of his efforts toward ensuring continued success for MSU and it’s alumni. He has long been an avid supporter of Union Labor at MSU and making sure that their rights were protected.

Among Mr. Ferguson’s political accomplishments: He was the first African American to be elected to Lansing City Council. He also ran Jesse Jackson’s 1988 campaign which won him the Presidential primary in Michigan.

“In addition to focusing on my development projects, I am actively supporting efforts to elect Democrats. In particular Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gary Peters, Elisa Slotkin and the candidate for MSU Trustee, Reina Vassar. I know she’ll be a great asset for MSU.”, said Joel Ferguson.

He said he will continue to remain active in supporting Michigan State University and as always, he will remain a proud Spartan forever.

