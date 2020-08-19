Advertisement

Joel Ferguson, MSU Trustee, declines to seek another term

Joel Ferguson not seeking new term
Joel Ferguson not seeking new term(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Trustee Joel Ferguson has announced he will not seek another term on the MSU Board of Trustees. In a statement he told the press he wished to concentrate on his development projects underway across the state of Michigan.

Mr. Ferguson has had a successful career as a developer, politician, businessman, educator and philanthropist.

Ferguson was well known at MSU. He was selected by his colleagues six times to serve as Chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees and five times as Vice-Chair. In his time at MSU he fought for affordable tuition, emphasized the value of diversity and equal opportunities for all, and directed much of his efforts toward ensuring continued success for MSU and it’s alumni. He has long been an avid supporter of Union Labor at MSU and making sure that their rights were protected.

Among Mr. Ferguson’s political accomplishments: He was the first African American to be elected to Lansing City Council. He also ran Jesse Jackson’s 1988 campaign which won him the Presidential primary in Michigan.

“In addition to focusing on my development projects, I am actively supporting efforts to elect Democrats. In particular Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gary Peters, Elisa Slotkin and the candidate for MSU Trustee, Reina Vassar. I know she’ll be a great asset for MSU.”, said Joel Ferguson.

He said he will continue to remain active in supporting Michigan State University and as always, he will remain a proud Spartan forever.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer announces $65 million in CARES act funding for Michigan schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The funds will help address the digital divide that has been an obstacle to remote learning across the state

News

Car crashes into building in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jaguar crashed through the side of the business partially entering the building through a wall.

News

Michigan has 44 cases of Samonella poising linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan has reported 44 cases of Salmonella poisening

News

Chicago dog found in Ingham County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
"Baby" had crossed multiple state lines in an adventure that lasted over two months.

Latest News

News

More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

WILX

CMU has five cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Central Michigan University said today that they have five confirmed cases of coronavirus this past week

News

US military investigating a report of a drone near Air Force One

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ida Tedesco
If this were a drone it would be a major security breach.

News

Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin press conference on USPS

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Michigan leaders addressed the recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service and their affect on Michigan families.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Education Association working on remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge Public School's teacher union is very busy.

News

LIVE UPDATE: President speaks after MSU asks students to stay home this Fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
President Samuel Stanley sent a letter out Tuesday afternoon expressing concern about face-to-face instruction this fall after COVID-19 outbreaks at other college campuses.