In My View 8/19/2020: Casey Mize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Mize debut for Tigers tonight in Chicago. What to expect? Will he generate enthusiasm like Mark the bird Fidrych some 44 years ago? This is his major league debut so he won’t pitch for long. But the Tigers hope he can come around to major league standards quickly so when a full season is played, hopefully in 2021 Mize can be a young reliable arm and our first look comes in Chicago tonight against a decent White Sox hitting team.

