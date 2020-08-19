Advertisement

In My View 8/19/2020: Casey Mize

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Mize debut for Tigers tonight in Chicago.  What to expect?  Will he generate enthusiasm like Mark the bird Fidrych some 44 years ago?  This is his major league debut so he won’t pitch for long.  But the Tigers hope he can come around to major league standards quickly so when a full season is played, hopefully in 2021 Mize can be a young reliable arm and our first look comes in Chicago tonight against a decent White Sox hitting team.

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

