In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

