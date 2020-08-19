Health officials confirm 616 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 19, Michigan health officials have reported 616 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 94,278 cases and 6,349 deaths.

Clinton County reports 372 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 420 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,603 cases and 35 deaths.

Jackson County reported 729 cases and 35 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 337 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

