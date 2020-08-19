Advertisement

Governor Whitmer caught on hot mic before 2020 DNC address

(Source: Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office)
(Source: Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office) (WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer was heard via a hot mic before starting her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. She gave the address at the UAW Local 652 in Lansing.

In the hot mic, she jokingly said the following: “It’s not just Shark Week, it’s Shark Week mother f******.”

She mouthed the expletive at the end.

The comment received laughs from the people who were in the room at the time of the speech.

Later, she added, “I have learned about the hot mic.”

It is not clear where the “Shark Week” reference came from. Many think the reference stems from the famous show.

