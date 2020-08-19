Governor Whitmer announces $65 million in CARES act funding for Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Gov. Whitmer announced that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan schools and education-related entities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes schools in Michigan’s poorer areas and will help address the digital divide that has been an obstacle to remote learning across the state. The funding comes from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and approach the start of the new school year, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our students, educators, and support staff. This funding will help us do just that, and ensure crucial support for our schools, whether it’s helping schools access PPE and cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impacts of learning loss in districts that need it most,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a good start, but we still need the federal government to work together on a bipartisan recovery package to support all Michigan students and educators, as well as state governments, families, and small businesses.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on Michigan schools, particularly those in low-income communities. GEER funds are meant for districts that have suffered the most from COVID-19. To ensure these districts are targeted, the framework distributes $60 million to school districts based on the number of students in high-need student groups. Districts will receive funding based on their numbers of economically disadvantaged students, special education students, and English language learners. To be eligible for funding, the school district’s concentration of economically disadvantaged pupils, compared to total district enrollment, must exceed 50%.

“It’s essential and appreciated that Gov. Whitmer is focusing these resources on districts with the highest need during this pandemic,” said Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart. “Both from a public health and from an educational standpoint, economically disadvantaged communities need these additional funds to keep students safe and academically engaged. Equity in education funding is a critical issue and it’s encouraging to see Gov. Whitmer remain committed to addressing disparities so every student gets a great education no matter where they live.”

