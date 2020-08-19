Advertisement

Governor Whitmer announces $65 million in CARES act funding for Michigan schools

(NBC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Gov. Whitmer announced that she will allocate nearly $65 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to Michigan schools and education-related entities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes schools in Michigan’s poorer areas and will help address the digital divide that has been an obstacle to remote learning across the state. The funding comes from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund.   

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and approach the start of the new school year, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our students, educators, and support staff. This funding will help us do just that, and ensure crucial support for our schools, whether it’s helping schools access PPE and cleaning supplies or helping students mitigate the impacts of learning loss in districts that need it most,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a good start, but we still need the federal government to work together on a bipartisan recovery package to support all Michigan students and educators, as well as state governments, families, and small businesses.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on Michigan schools, particularly those in low-income communities. GEER funds are meant for districts that have suffered the most from COVID-19. To ensure these districts are targeted, the framework distributes $60 million to school districts based on the number of students in high-need student groups. Districts will receive funding based on their numbers of economically disadvantaged students, special education students, and English language learners. To be eligible for funding, the school district’s concentration of economically disadvantaged pupils, compared to total district enrollment, must exceed 50%.

“It’s essential and appreciated that Gov. Whitmer is focusing these resources on districts with the highest need during this pandemic,” said Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart. “Both from a public health and from an educational standpoint, economically disadvantaged communities need these additional funds to keep students safe and academically engaged.  Equity in education funding is a critical issue and it’s encouraging to see Gov. Whitmer remain committed to addressing disparities so every student gets a great education no matter where they live.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joel Ferguson, MSU Trustee, declines to seek another term

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
He has long been am avid supporter of Union Labor at MSU and making sure that their rights were protected.

News

Car crashes into building in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jaguar crashed through the side of the business partially entering the building through a wall.

News

Michigan has 44 cases of Samonella poising linked to onion recall, over 800 cases in U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan has reported 44 cases of Salmonella poisening

News

Chicago dog found in Ingham County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
"Baby" had crossed multiple state lines in an adventure that lasted over two months.

Latest News

News

More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada

WILX

CMU has five cases of Coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Central Michigan University said today that they have five confirmed cases of coronavirus this past week

News

US military investigating a report of a drone near Air Force One

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ida Tedesco
If this were a drone it would be a major security breach.

News

Sen. Stabenow and Rep. Slotkin press conference on USPS

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Michigan leaders addressed the recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service and their affect on Michigan families.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Education Association working on remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge Public School's teacher union is very busy.

News

LIVE UPDATE: President speaks after MSU asks students to stay home this Fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
President Samuel Stanley sent a letter out Tuesday afternoon expressing concern about face-to-face instruction this fall after COVID-19 outbreaks at other college campuses.