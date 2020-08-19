Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

) -UNDATED (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4.

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal 5:12 into overtime. Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV'-skee) stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.