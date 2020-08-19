Advertisement

Columbus Ousted From NHL Playoffs

NHL logo sign, Photo Date: June 2010 / Cropped Photo: Marlon E / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
NHL logo sign, Photo Date: June 2010 / Cropped Photo: Marlon E / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

) -UNDATED (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4.

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal 5:12 into overtime. Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV'-skee) stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame Cancels Wednesday Practice

Updated: 6 minutes ago
School is analyzing Covid developments

Sports

Georgia Planning For Fans at Home Games

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Other SEC schools have similar plans

Sports

NFL To Use Advisory Board

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It's in response to the pandemic

Sports

Reds Make Roster Moves

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Moustakas is reinstated

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/18/2020: Casey Mize

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Good for the Tigers bringing up young prospects like pitcher Casey Mize. The Tigers don’t have enough firepower to contend for these shortened playoffs and people need a reason to follow the team even if there are no fans in the stands. Let them see the future and just hope it is somewhat bright because this team faces 40 difficult games moving toward the end of this season with all of its current injury issues.

Sports

UNC Still Hoping To Play Football

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
The campus is struggling with positive tests

Sports

No Fans For Titans Home Opener

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Too many corona issues

Sports

Browns Lose Running Back Chubb

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
He goes to concussion protocol

Sports

Blues Lose Tarasenko

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
He'll miss the remainder of the current series

Sports

Celtics Lose Hayward To Injury

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is out approximately four weeks