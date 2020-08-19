CMU has five cases of Coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Central Michigan University said today that they have five confirmed cases of coronavirus this past week, August 10th through the 16th.

Move-in at CMU started last weekend and classes began on Monday.

It is likely there will be an uptick in confirmed cases when new data is released by CMU for this week.

If an employee or student tests positive, CMU said they’ll work with it will work with the Central Michigan District Health Department to report the case, and begin contact tracing.

