Chicago dog found in Ingham County

Chicago dog found by Ingham County Animal Shelter
Chicago dog found by Ingham County Animal Shelter(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a good reason things like dog license tags and microchips are encouraged for pet owners.

The staff at the Ingham County Animal Shelter was surprised to find that a small terrier in their care was wearing a tag from all the way in Cook County, Chicago. The dog, named “Baby,” had crossed multiple state lines in an adventure that lasted over two months, according to it’s owners the Claveria family.

The Claverias say they had given up hope that they would ever be reunited with their dog, and added that they will be giving it a microchip.

If you don't have identification on your pet you only have to think of Baby and the Claverias to know how important it is.

