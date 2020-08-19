Chicago dog found in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a good reason things like dog license tags and microchips are encouraged for pet owners.

The staff at the Ingham County Animal Shelter was surprised to find that a small terrier in their care was wearing a tag from all the way in Cook County, Chicago. The dog, named “Baby,” had crossed multiple state lines in an adventure that lasted over two months, according to it’s owners the Claveria family.

The Claverias say they had given up hope that they would ever be reunited with their dog, and added that they will be giving it a microchip.

