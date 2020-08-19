Car crashes into building in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early this afternoon a car crashed into First Class Auto Sales on Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing.

The car, a green Jaguar, crashed through the side of the business, partially entering the building through a wall. Officers from the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire arrived on the scene quickly, but there is no word yet as to whether or not there have been any injuries, or what caused the driver to crash.

Traffic in the area is proceeding as normal.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

