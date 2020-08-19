Advertisement

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Education Association working on remote learning

Grand Ledge Public School's teacher union is very busy.
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Education Association is voting on an amendment to their teacher contract to clarify expectations for remote learning.

It's a process many school districts are entering throughout the state as teachers prepare to take on tasks they've never had to before.

Greg Almy is the president of the GLEA and has been a teacher within the district for 20 years. The union represents around 300 teachers.

"Right now things are moving at a very rapid pace," said Almy.

The fast pace is unfamiliar to teachers who are used to having the entire summer to lesson plan. They’ll now have around 3 weeks.

“Our teachers are resilient. I have no doubt that they’re going to pull things together,” said Almy.

Shortly after the decision to move forward with remote learning for the fall, the union realized the teacher contract didn’t fully represent what would be needed for the move.

They worked with administrators to create an outline, or letter of agreement to add to the contract.

It starts with 40 plus hours of professional development training before the year starts.

“Generally what a school district does is they provide about six hours of p-d before school starts and then they sporadically place professional development throughout the school year,” said Almy. “We recognize that was not going to work for this year.”

He says many teachers have never done distance learning and will need the training.

Another part of the agreement gives teachers access to their school buildings if they want and permission to bring their children.

“If you don’t have great internet access, if you don’t have a good space to provide your lesson for students,” said Almy. “As the advocate for teachers, I want to make sure that they have a working environment that is most conducive for them to provide the best service they can to students. If a teacher’s worrying about what’s going on with their child, that likely is not going to happen.”

They also addressed what happens if a teacher gets sick because there is a substitute shortage in the state. In that case, teachers won’t have to provide live instruction.

There would also be opportunities for small group face-to-face instruction.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

Grand Ledge teachers are expected to have class schedules by the end of the week and their supply lists turned in by next week.

The school year starts on September 8.

