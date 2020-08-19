Advertisement

Apple hits another big money milestone

Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion.
By David Andrews
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s hugely loyal customer base trust its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

