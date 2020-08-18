Advertisement

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off with a watch party

A virtual watch party kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
A virtual watch party kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Monday night before the Democratic National Convention began they held a virtual watch party titled “Biden Harris Rise to the Moment.”

The watch party was led by Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence followed by Judge Greg Mathis and a few others.

The panel of speakers focused on rallying around Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II also spoke during the watch party and he says he’s committed to making sure the people are heard.

“This vote that we have right now is a chance for us to decide the future that we want in our communities and I like the fact that we’re a powerful people and I don’t like the fact that we have so many people who may leave that power on the table and power only means something. Power is only felt if it is wielded and so I for one am going to do everything that I can in my power from my position and as a man to make sure that we are all working hard to leave no person uncommunicated with,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

The Democratic Convention continues on Tuesday, click HERE for more details.

